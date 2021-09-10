Actuator Sensor Interface Systems Market Size In 2021 and Segment Forecasts 2021-2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Actuator Sensor Interface Systems Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.

Electrical cables are rapidly getting replaced by actuator sensor interface cables in the automation industry and the same is used to connect various I/O field devices, for example sensors, proximity switches, actuators, and process valves. Fieldbus, an industrial computer network protocol, is designed for ideal communication between sensors and actuators, and is greatly preferred by vendors of automation equipment.

In 2021, the market size of Actuator Sensor Interface Systems is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Actuator Sensor Interface Systems.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Actuator Sensor Interface Systems Market are Bihl+Wiedemann, Baumer, Ifm Electronic, Peperl+Fuchs, StoneL, Siemens, Asahi/America

The opportunities for Actuator Sensor Interface Systems in recent future is the global demand for Actuator Sensor Interface Systems Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Actuator Sensor Interface Systems Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

AS-I Gateway/Master, AS-I Cable, AS-I Power Supply, AS-I Slave, Repeater, Extender, Extension Plug

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Actuator Sensor Interface Systems market is the incresing use of Actuator Sensor Interface Systems in Discrete Automation Industries, Process Automation Industries and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Actuator Sensor Interface Systems market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

