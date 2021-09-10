Present Scenario on Commercial Greenhouse Market Demand 2021-2025 with Top Regions and Countries Data

Commercial Greenhouse Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Greenhouses are places for growing plants in a controlled environment. Europe has traditionally been at the forefront of implementing advanced techniques in the commercial greenhouse market. Countries such as The Netherlands, Spain, and France have large areas under greenhouse cultivation. The increasing population and demand for food in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are boosting the growth of this market. The increasing trend of rooftop farming and the rising population are the two major drivers for the market. However, the high cost of commercial greenhouses, especially technologies such as LED grow light and HVAC systems, is a restraint for the commercial greenhouse market.

Temperature is one of the most important parameters for plant photosynthesis. Due to this, a commercial greenhouse needs to be equipped with technologies for maintaining the ideal temperature required for photosynthesis. Thus, heating and cooling systems together constituted nearly 51% of the overall commercial greenhouse market in 2014. However, they are far more superior to the conventional greenhouses or traditional farming in terms of providing the desired light spectrum at all stages of plant growth, are energy-efficient, and offer longer operating life. These features are encouraging growers to adopt LED grow lights.

In 2021, the market size of Commercial Greenhouse is 29600 million USD and it will reach 57300 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Commercial Greenhouse.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Commercial Greenhouse Market are Richel Group SA , Argus Control Systems Ltd. , Certhon , Logiqs B.V. , Lumigrow, Inc. , Agra Tech, Inc , Rough Brothers, Inc. , Nexus Corporation , Hort Americas, LLC , Heliospectra AB

The opportunities for Commercial Greenhouse in recent future is the global demand for Commercial Greenhouse Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Commercial Greenhouse Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Commercial Greenhouse market is the incresing use of Commercial Greenhouse in Commmercial, Farms and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Commercial Greenhouse market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

