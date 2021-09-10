Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market 2021 will Witness Huge Growth till 2025 & Covid-19 Analysis with Top Regions and Countries Data

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Diethylene Glycol is colorless in room temperature, moisture absorption, basically no smell of viscous liquid, sweet, with water, alcohol, ether and acetone miscibility.

Diethylene Glycol can be used as antifreeze.Diethylene glycol is the common use of the chemical raw materials, it can be used as a dissolve nitrocellulose, resin, dye, oil and other organic compounds, solvents.It is also used as wetting agent, used in tobacco, cork, printing ink and adhesive.

In 2021, the market size of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) is 270 million USD and it will reach 380 million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Diethylene Glycol (DEG).

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market are SINOPEC, Shell, Reliance Industries Ltd., SABIC, The Kuwait Olefins Co., Formosa Plastics Corp, TOC Glycol Company Limited, Huntsman Corp, Dow Chemical Co., Alberta & Orient Glycol, Indorama Ventures

The opportunities for Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in recent future is the global demand for Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14560330

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Industrial Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market is the incresing use of Diethylene Glycol (DEG) in Paints&Coatings, Adhesives, Plastics, Personal Care and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Diethylene Glycol (DEG) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14560330

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Barium Titanate Market In 2021

Agricultural Rubber Tracks Market In 2021