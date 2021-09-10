Citronellal Market 2021 to Witness Stunning Growth with Top Regions and Countries Data

Citronellal Market 2021 : [118 Pages Report] Citronellal is a monoterpenoid, the main component in the mixture of terpenoid chemical compounds that give citronella oil its distinctive lemon scent.

Citronellal is a major isolate in distilled oils from the plants Cymbopogon, lemon-scented gum, and lemon-scented teatree. The (–)-(S)-enantiomer of citronellal makes up to 80% of the leaf oil from kaffir lime leaves and is the compound responsible for its characteristic aroma.

In 2021, the market size of Citronellal is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2021; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Citronellal.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Citronellal Market are Crescent Chemical, National Analytical, KalpSutra Chemicals, Parchem, Kanta Enterprises Private, Mainchem, Alfa Aesar

The opportunities for Citronellal in recent future is the global demand for Citronellal Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14553825

Citronellal Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Industrial Grade

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Citronellal market is the incresing use of Citronellal in Food Additives, Perfumes, Drugss and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Citronellal market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14553825

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Mirror Tv Market In 2021

Sleeping Pillow Market In 2021