Retro Reflective Material Market Size, Share, Competitive Outlook & During the Forecast Period 2028

The global retro reflective material market size is expected to showcase growth in the forthcoming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Retro Reflective Material Market, 2021-2028“. This material is extensively used in road signs and pavement markings. The rising number of automobiles on the roads is expected to garner high demand for the material. For instance, according to the annual U.S. motor vehicle production and domestic sales report by the Bureau of Transportation statistics, the year 2019 experienced sales of 10134 units in commercial vehicles and 3544 in passenger ones.

COVID-19 Impact

Reduced Production Amid Pandemic Owing to Lockdowns

The COVID-19 has impacted most of the industries intensively as the year 2019 experienced lockdown almost globally. This resulted in a supply and demand gap owing to the production facilities being shut down. Also, the travel restrictions across various international borders restricted the mobility of goods. However, as lockdowns are being lifted across the globe, the industry is anticipated to recover quickly and experience the normal supply and demand volume.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the market for retro reflective material is segmented micro prismatic, glass beads, and ceramic beads. Based on product type, the market is trifurcated into film, sheet & tapes, paint, ink & coatings, and others. Additionally, the application is classified traffic control & work zone, automotive, safety apparel and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

What Does the Report Contain?

The market for retro reflective material report has details on all the latest technology available in the market. The technological advances made in the industry have been highlighted and the potential opportunities associated with that. The report establishes the challenges of the market and advises various solutions to them. It also mentions the growth stimulating factors, the restraints, consumption pattern, distribution channels, and all other vital information associated with the market.

Driving Factor

Growing Automotive Industry to Aid Growth

The increasing disposable income of consumers has boosted the growth of the automotive industry. For instance, in 2020, the automobile sector stood at a market value of 63.8 million units and is expected to experience further growth. This has resulted in the presence of stringent traffic regulatory policies to avoid road accidents and enabled the retro reflective material market growth. Moreover, the increasing number of developmental projects in countries such as the USA has mandated certain safety equipment for the construction workers. The workers use equipment with such material integrated into their gear for visibility and safety concerns. Such mandates therefore support the growth of these materials.

Regional Insights

Manufacturing Bases in Asia Pacific to Spur High Demand

Asia pacific is expected to hold a significant retro reflective material market share during the forecast period. This is owing to the exceptionally high demand from China as a manufacturing base for industries such as automotive, transportation, and construction. Besides, the growing investment in the industrial sector in countries such as India is anticipated to propel the demand for the product.

North America is anticipated to hold a substantial market share in the foreseeable future. This is due to the refurbishment and reconstruction activities in the region. Moreover, stringent safety mandates in the region are projected to augment a steady demand for the product.

Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Focus on Collaboration to Amplify Their Business Prospects

The competitive landscape of the market for retro reflective material enlightens us with details on prominent players of this industry. Technological advancement by key players is being researched to gain traction in the market. Several market giants are also collaborating on production facilities to expand their business horizons. Some companies are also using awareness campaigns to strategically introduce their products in regions with minimal awareness to expand their horizons. Several more strategic collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, technological advancement, and others are spread across the market horizon of this product.

Industry Development:

September 2019: KAY AUTOMOTIVE GRAPHICS was acquired by ORAFOL, a prominent manufacturer of retro reflective material. The acquisition is expected to facilitate the expansion of the company in North America.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market:

3M

Avery Dennison

ORAFOL

Dominic Optical

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material

Coats Group

Nippon Carbide Industries

Paiho Group

Asian Paints PPG

Reflomax

