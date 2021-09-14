Smart Lock Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2021-2027

Smart Lock Market is expected to reach USD 3.75 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 13.46% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on smart lock market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Smart Lock Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Smart Lock Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Smart Lock market are ASSA ABLOY AB, Allegion plc, dorma+kaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., Salto Systems S.L., Onity, Inc., Cansec Systems Ltd., GANTNER Electronic GmbH, Master Lock Company LLC, MIWA Lock Co.,

Smart Lock Market: Scope of the Report

Global Smart Lock Market, By Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock and Others), Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Others), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government Institution and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Smart Lock Market: Competitive Landscape

The smart lock market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to smart lock market. Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., SentriLock, LLC, Avent Security, ADEL Group, Dessmann, Haven Lock, Inc., Gate, Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co., Ltd., Anviz Global, Poly-Control International ApS, August Home (US), CANDY HOUSE, Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, Amadas Inc. and LockState among other domestic and global players.

Smart Lock Market Scope and Market Size

The smart lock market is segmented on the basis of type, communication protocol and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the smart lock market has been segmented as deadbolt, lever handles, padlock and others.

On the basis of communication protocol, the smart lock market has been segmented as bluetooth, wi-fi and others. Others have been further segmented into Z-wave, ZigBee, thread and NFC.

Smart lock market has also been segmented on the basis of application into commercial, residential, industrial, government institution and others. Commercial has been further segmented into retail stores and malls, hospitality, corporate and healthcare. Residential has been further segmented into condominium and individual houses. Industrial has been further segmented into oil & gas, manufacturing, energy & power, transportation & logistics and others.

