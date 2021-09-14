JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Data Centre market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Jacobs Engineering Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, HPE, Eaton, HDR Architecture, Rittal, DPR Construction, Huawei, AECOM, Cisco, Holder Construction, Dell Technologies, IBM

COVID-19 Impact on Global Data Centre Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel corona virus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

In addition, production and supply chain delays were also witnessed during the second quarter which poised a challenge to the Data Centre market, since end-user industries were still not operating at their full capacity.

What are the market’s problems in Data Centre?

Changing regulatory landscapes, operational barriers, and the emergence of alternative technologies are all impacting the Data Centre industry.

What are the various types of segments covered in the Data Centre Market?

By Type

In-House Data Center

Colocation

Wholesale Data Center

Dedicated Hosting

Managed Hosting

Shared Hosting

By Application

IT Company

BFSI

Educational Institution

Government

Others

Who are the top key players in the Data Centre market?

Jacobs Engineering Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, HPE, Eaton, HDR Architecture, Rittal, DPR Construction, Huawei, AECOM, Cisco, Holder Construction, Dell Technologies, IBM

Which region is the most profitable for the Data Centre market?

The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for Data Centre products. .

What is the current size of the Data Centre market?

The current market size of global Data Centre market is estimated to be USD XX in 2021.

North America is the region’s largest market for Data Centre.

North America includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the second-largest consumer and producer of electricity, after Asia Pacific. The US and Canada, which are among the largest consumers in this region as well as globally, constitute the largest share of the Data Centre market.

Secondary Research:

This Data Centre research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Data Centre Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the Data Centre primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Estimation of Data Centre Market Size

The total size of the Data Centre market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size:

Extensive secondary research was used to identify the industry’s key players.

The revenues generated by the market’s leading players in molecular diagnostics have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and confirmed using primary sources.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF Data Centre Market Report

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Data Centre study objectives

1.2 Data Centre definition

1.3 Data Centre inclusions & exclusions

1.4 Data Centre market scope

1.5 Data Centre report years considered

1.6 Data Centre currency

1.7 Data Centre limitations

1.8 Data Centre industry stakeholders

1.9 Data Centre summary of changes

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Data Centre research data

2.2 Data Centre market breakdown and data triangulation

2.3 Data Centre scope

2.4 impact of covid-19 on Data Centre industry

2.5 Data Centre market size estimation

3 Data Centre EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 Data Centre PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 attractive opportunities in Data Centre market

4.2 Data Centre market, by region

4.3 Data Centre market in North America, by end user & country

4.4 Data Centre market, by application

4.5 Data Centre market, by end user

5 Data Centre MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Data Centre introduction

5.2 covid-19 Data Centre health assessment

5.3 Data Centre road to recovery

5.4 covid-19 Data Centre economic assessment

5.5 Data Centre market dynamics

5.6 Data Centre trends

5.7 Data Centre market map

5.8 average pricing of Data Centre

5.9 Data Centre trade statistics

5.8 Data Centre value chain analysis

5.9 Data Centre technology analysis

5.10 Data Centre tariff and regulatory landscape

5.11 Data Centre: patent analysis

5.14 Data Centre porter’s five forces analysis

6 Data Centre MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Data Centre Introduction

6.2 Data Centre Emergency

6.3 Data Centre Prime/Continuous

7 Data Centre MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Data Centre Introduction

7.2 Data Centre Residential

7.3 Data Centre Commercial

7.4 Data Centre Industrial

8 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

8.1 Data Centre Introduction

8.2 Data Centre industry by North America

8.3 Data Centre industry by Asia Pacific

8.4 Data Centre industry by Europe

8.5 Data Centre industry by Middle East & Africa

8.6 Data Centre industry by South America

9 Data Centre COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Data Centre Key Players Strategies

9.2 Data Centre Market Share Analysis Of Top Five Players

9.3 Data Centre Market Evaluation Framework

9.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Data Centre Market Players

9.5 Data Centre Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 Data Centre Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

9.7 Data Centre Competitive Scenario

10 Data Centre COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Data Centre Major Players

10.2 Data Centre Startup/Sme Players

11 APPENDIX

11.1 Insights Of Data Centre Industry Experts

11.2 Data Centre Discussion Guide

11.3 Data Centre Knowledge Store

11.4 Data Centre Available Customizations

11.5 Data Centre Related Reports

11.6 Data Centre Author Details

