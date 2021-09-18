Automatic External Defibrillators Market 2021 : Current and Future Scope, Growth Insights, Business Share and Size Forecast to 2025 with Leading Countries and Regions Data

Automatic External Defibrillators Market 2021 : [121 Pages Report] Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

Our analysts have estimated that during 2017, the North Americas accounted for the maximum growth of the automatic external defibrillator market. With growing aging population and increasing awareness of these devices among the consumers in the advanced economies such as the US, this region will account for the maximum growth of this market during the next few years as well.

In 2019, the market size of Automatic External Defibrillators is million USD and it will reach million USD in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at million USD and will increase to million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automatic External Defibrillators.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Automatic External Defibrillators Market are Philips, Zoll, Physio-Control, Laerdal Medical, Cardiac Science, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, HeartSine Technologies, A.M.I. Italia, Defibtech, Metrax GmbH, Mediana, Instramed, METsis Medikal, Mindray, Beijing M&B Electronic, Shenzhen XFT

The opportunities for Automatic External Defibrillators in recent future is the global demand for Automatic External Defibrillators Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Automatic External Defibrillators Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2025, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2014-2025):

Semi-automated, Fully automated

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Automatic External Defibrillators market is the incresing use of Automatic External Defibrillators in Public access, Hospitals, Training, Homes and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Automatic External Defibrillators market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

