As an emerging technology, autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a robot which travels underwater without requiring input from an operator. They are unmanned submersible vehicles, independent of outside facilities or operators, and free-swimming. They have various applications in pipeline inspection, sub-sea inspection, sub-sea survey, cable inspection, sampling, oceanographic, environmental monitoring, iceberg profiling, under-ice surveys, countermeasures, underwater photography, and mine detection. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of AUVs in 2025 will advance to $XXX billion, representing a fast growth at XX% per annum between 2016 and 2025. The cumulative Capex of global AUVs is expected to reach $20.2 billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial adoption of AUVs in a magnitude of industry verticals.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 73 figures, this 147-page report “Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Market 2017-2025 by Industry Vertical, System Component, Vehicle Type, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the AUVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The report also quantifies global AUVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of industry vertical, hardware component, vehicle type, propulsion system and region.

Based on industry vertical, the global AUV market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Commercial Application

• Scientific Research

• Military & Defense

• Others

Based on system component, the global AUV hardware market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.

• Imaging System

• Sensors and Automation Systems

• Steering and Positioning

• Navigation System

• Energy and Propulsion

• Others

Based on vehicle type, the global AUV market is split and analyzed on the following sections in terms of annual capex and fleet in operation for 2014-2025.

• Small AUVs

• Medium AUVs

• Large AUVs

Based on propulsion system, the global AUV market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex and operational fleet for 2014-2025.

• Electric System

• Mechanical System

• Hybrid System

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Malaysia, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• Africa

• Middle East

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and some important national markets by industry vertical and vehicle type over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global AUV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global AUVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

Boston Engineering

ECA Group

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd

General Dynamics Mission Systems

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.