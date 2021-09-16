The global fresh meat packaging market size is expected to reach US$ 4.5 billion by 2030 from US$ 2.30 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. The rising demand for flexible packaging over rigid and aesthetic dispensing of food items via transparent packaging is projected to drive the market.

Fresh meat packaging is gaining significant traction nowadays due to the characteristics such as longer shelf life, cost-effectiveness, and more efficient packaging offering. Many of the retailers and butchers are shifting to use effective barrier or shrink films as a packaging solution, as the films have high tear resistance and high yield. Moreover, moisture-free packaging is the major concern among many end users for ensuring their product safety and shelf life. Machine automation is the new future, which allows vacuum enabled packaging of meat products. This increases speed of packaging and speed ups production activities ensuring maximum productivity of the organization. Therefore, lucrative sales opportunities are expected for fresh meat packaging in near future.

For better market understanding, research team has considered consumption and sale of fresh meat packaging as per various materials used for manufacturing of fresh meat packaging formats across five regions. End users are more inclined toward eco-friendly materials; therefore, the consumption of non-biodegradable material-based fresh meat packaging is rapidly increasing.

Technological Advancements to Extend Shelf Life Impact Sales of Fresh Meat Packaging

Technological advancements and high automated lines have unlocked certain opportunities for the fresh meat packaging manufacturers. A latest technique that is high pressure processing (HPP) does not involve heat, while packaging of meat. This is a post-processing technique, which offers cold pasteurization. In this technique, the packed meat products are put through a high level of isotactic pressure. The high pressure processing technique is basically used for extending the shelf life of meat. Several retailers and meat producers benefit in their business due to this innovative packaging technique, which can help them in differentiating themselves from their competitors.

Adoption of Transparent Packaging Solutions to Boost Sales

The adoption of clear packaging formats by fresh meat packaging manufacturers is seen currently. The reason behind the plan is to boost sales as transparent packaging helps in product visibility and in gaining consumer trust.

Transparency of a package is very important, as it indicates product quality. The demand for transparent packaging is on a high scale, especially in the food & beverages industry. Thus, the clear packaging of the product helps consumers to make comparative decisions, while choosing one out of two competitors product.

Transparent packaging are manufactured by using films, as they offer gloss and superior clarity to the package. This also saves labelling, printing, and other additive costs over packaging, as majority of the outer surface is meant to offer evident and see-through packaging. A considerate number of consumers make buying decisions at the point of purchase, which is likely to be influenced by packaging. Therefore, the adoption of such packaging solutions is likely to boost the sale of fresh meat packaging in the market.

Report Highlights

Among various packaging types, the vacuum skin packaging stand up pouches segment is estimated to account for more than 32% of the market share by the end of 2030. There is a high demand for fresh meat packaging in the food & beverages industry, as they promise to offer various closure options, aesthetic appeal, and enhanced shelf life.

The polyethylene (PE) material type segment in the fresh meat packaging market accounts for the majority of the market share, in terms of value. Polyethylene (PE) plastics is widely used, as it offers clear packaging added with barrier properties. The segment is projected to expand by 1.5x its current value, creating an incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 460 Mn.

Among various meat types, poultry meat such as chicken, ducks, turkey, and geese is the most consumed meat type globally. Therefore, poultry meat is expected to reach over US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2030.

North America fresh meat packaging market is expected to outbid other regions. This market is forecast to create maximum incremental opportunity of US$ 240 Mn over the next 10 years and expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2030 year end.

North America region is anticipated to hold a market share of more than 31% in the global fresh meat packaging market by 2030. Europe and Asia Pacific are expected to collectively dominate the market in 2020, owing to high consumption of fresh meat in both regions.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2017 to 2019.

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global fresh meat packaging market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation expected to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.

Major manufacturers & their revenues, percentage splits, market shares, growth rates and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the global market size for company, regional division, product type and application (end users) and other segments.

Company Overview

Company Market Share/Positioning Analysis

Product Offerings

Financial Performance

Recent Initiatives

Key Strategies Adopted by Players

Vendor Landscape

List of Suppliers

List of Buyers

Some of the key players operating in the global fresh meat packaging market are Mondi Plc., Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Bollore Group, Cascades Inc., Amerplast Ltd. and R.Faerch Plast A/S.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

BOPP

EVOH

PVC

PA

Others

By Packaging Type

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Vacuum Skin Packaging Stand Up Pouches

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging

Others

By Meat Type

Beef

Pork

Poultry

Seafood

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

This report focuses on fresh meat packaging market includes crucial information on market share, market size, and growth rate for the forecast period 2021 to 2030 at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall fresh meat packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The study highlights deep analysis on the major drivers of the market, restraints, and challenges to help the business owners, suppliers, and marketing personnel in planning effective strategies for the forecast period. This will help the business and manufacturers to lead the market and gain prominent position in future. The report also presents vital information through graphical representation on factors like table, charts, and statistics. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global fresh meat packaging market.

The research not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

In order to understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into five key sections on the basis of segments. The report analyzes the global market in terms of value (US$ dollers) and volume (Million Units).

The research report includes specific segm

ents by region (country), by company, by all segments. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2030. Every segment is further sub-segmented into several sub-segmented that are deeply analyzed by experts to offer valuable information to the buyers and market players. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Rest of the World. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2017 to 2030. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global fresh meat packaging market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the fresh meat packaging market.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2017-2030. It also includes market size and forecast by segments in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2017-2030.