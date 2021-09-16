The Global Animal Vaccine market was valued at USD 7.85 billion by 2020, growing with 5.89% CAGR during the forecast period, 2021-2030.
Animals are vaccinated to prevent various diseases. Vaccines may contain living or dead bacterial substances, inactivated viral substances, or attenuated viral substances. There are also vaccines, called toxicities that provide protection against pathogenic toxins produced by bacteria. The Animal vaccines can be given by injection, as a spray into the nostrils, or by mouth. Animal vaccines can be segmented as bacterins composed of inactivated bacterial inocula, toxicoid drugs made up of inactivated toxins , Antitoxins and antiserum contain antibodies that can fight toxins or even the germ , Polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies contain antibodies specific to a variety of infections and work by providing antibodies which provide an additional source of resistance that will help reduce the impact of impending disease.
Animal vaccine plays an essential role in health and in the prevention of zoonoses, diseases that can be transmitted between humans and animals. Globalization exposes humans to diseases that spread across borders, through travel and trade which propelled the global animal vaccine market growth. Vaccines play an essential role in preventing these risks by protecting animal health, food safety and public health.
Market Dynamics and Factors:
Other key factors driving animal vaccine market expansion include a shift in emphasis towards healthy animal husbandry and an increase in the number of pet owners. The government’s engagement in channel distribution has an impact on total profitability. In June 2021 at G7 Summit meeting UK Prime minister Boris Johnson announced that UK will produce & develop new vaccines for livestock, to curb the spread of diseases which may mutate and cross to humans
Market Segmentation:
Global animal vaccine can be segmented on the basis of By Livestock Animal Vaccine Type (Bovine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Porcine Vaccines, Other Livestock Vaccines),By Companion Animal Vaccine type (Canine Vaccines, Feline Vaccines, Equine Vaccines),By Technology (DNA Vaccine, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other Technologies) By Market Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
Geographic Analysis:
During the projected period, the Asia Pacific veterinary vaccines market is predicted to develop at the fastest rate in the veterinary vaccines industry, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate. Rising pet adoption, expansion of leading vaccine manufacturers, increased product availability, and investments in production facilities in different Asia Pacific nations, particularly India, China, and Thailand, are the primary drivers driving the growth of this market.
Competitive Scenario:
The animal vaccine market, which is highly competitive, consists of a few major players. The key players of Animal Vaccine market are Merck& Co., Inc., Zoetis, Vaxxinova, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Colorado Serum Company, Biovac, Pfizer, BiogénesisBagó,, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Elanco, Romvac, Arko Laboratories, Ceva, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Neogen Corporation, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.