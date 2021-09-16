Market Segmentation:

5G Communication market can be segmented into communication infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Network Architecture, Operational Frequency, end-user and region. Based on the communication infrastructure, the 5G communication market is divided into small cell, and macro cell. By core network technology, market is divided into Software-Defined Networking, and Network Function Virtualization. By Network Architecture is divided into. 5G NR Non-Standalone, and 5G Standalone. By operational frequency, tha market is divided into Sub 6 GHz, and Above 6 GHz. By end user, the global 5G market is divided into residential, commercial, industrial, and government.

Geographic Analysis:

North America, it will occupy a major share of the 5G infrastructure market. In North America, it is well known for its high penetration of new advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technologies, and autonomous / connected cars. The reliable, high-speed connectivity required for these technologies is solved by 5G. Therefore, we can expect high growth opportunities in the North American market. Europe & Asia Pacific will be the major contributor to the market due to large population & tech introduction.

Competitive Scenario:

The key players in the 5G communications market are Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (USA), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (Korea),CommScope (USA), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel) and Mavenir (USA).

Huawei is the market leader in 5G infrastructure. The company is a global information technology solutions provider. With around 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D centers, it has a broad presence, serving customers in approximately 170 countries.

The company is also one of the leading providers of telecommunications network infrastructure. Networking equipment from Huawei has always been an important part of its rollout in global APAC, Europe, the United States, and other emerging markets. Huawei is working with partners to invigorate enterprise collaboration and communication innovations, including 10x network capacity expansion, 10dB coverage improvement, and 10x user experience, and artificial intelligence to simplify networks.