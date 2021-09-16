The Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers market held USD 465.6 million in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR of 24.2% from 2020-2030. PARP is polymerase [ADP]-ribose]. PARP is polymerase. It consists of a group of 17 enzymes combining several (poly) ADP-ribose units in a chain and transferring them into the target proteins. In the repair of single-strand DNA Poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor is vital. It is believed that PARP inhibitors are trapped in single-strand DNA pauses that lead to dual-strand DNA pausing when replication of the DNA is attempted. Double-stranded DNA breaks would normally be re-mediated by the HRR process, an advanced process that includes several proteins, particularly BRCA1 and BRCA2, which are also known as PARP inhibitors biomarkers.

Market Dynamics and Factors:

The main drivers for PARP inhibitors biomarkers market growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide. Cancer is a chronic disease class with out of control cell growth. According to a 2013 report published by the National Cancer Institute, more than one hundred types of cancer can be described according to their type of cells. Cancer is the world ‘s second leading cause of morbidity and death, according to the 2018 World Health Organization report, and it has been estimated that 9.6 million deaths occurred in 2018. In total, around 1 in 6 deaths occur because of ca, according to the same source.

Increasing breast and ovarian cancer incidences are also expected to lead to PARP inhibitors biomarkers market growth over the projected period. Breast cancer was among the 2nd largest total number of cancer cases worldwide, for example according to a 2018 report by the World Cancer Research Fund, which in 2018 accounted for 2,088,849 new cases. As per an estimated result, 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in women in US in 2018, according to the American Cancer Society. However, high costs of PARP biomarker inhibitor test kits and tests are expected to hinder the growth of the PARP inhibitors biomarkers demand.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the product, the PARP inhibitor biomarkers market size is segmented into product Kits and Assays. On the basis of services, the global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market growth is segmented into BRCA 1 & 2 Testing, HRD Testing, HRR Testing and others. On the basis of application, the PARP inhibitor biomarkers market trends vary into breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and others (Prostate, Pancreatic). Geographical breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned segments includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographic Analysis:

North America dominates the PARP Inhibitor biomarkers market share with the large demand owing to enhanced medical facilities in this region. In addition, in February 2019, the Australian Government announced 600 investments of 1.6 million for the Ovarian Cancer Project. The project is based on the Australian Psychosocial Support Management of Ovarian Cancer Australia, which provides care and support to Australian ovarian cancer patients through telemedicine services. According to a 2019 Australian Government report, about 400 high-risk ovarian cancer patients will benefit from the scheme. In addition, the Australian government is trying to reduce the cost of treating ovarian cancer by adding ovarian cancer treatments, such as lymphoma, into drug-benefit plans, saving approximately 90,000,000 a year.

Competitive Scenario:

Global PARP inhibitor biomarkers industry, is highly competitive, consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players constitute large share of market. Key players enhancing the global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers market size include Myriad Genetics, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Invitae Corporation, BPS Bioscience, Inc.

