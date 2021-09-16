Market Overview:

The Global Pediatric Ankle Orthoses Market held USD 218.9 million in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020-2030. An orthosis is an external device that supports and improves corporal alignment, reduces pain and prevents further deformation of the joints or limbs. Orthoses can be designed to meet the design and tailored to the individual needs. Such tools are known as DMEs and require insurance reimbursement L codes. A prescription signed by the doctor is required for the reimbursement of these devices.

Market Dynamics and Factors:

In pediatric patients, skeletal immaturity results in a higher risk of physical fractures than ligament tear, which may result in disability and physical impairment. An increase in the demand for pediatric knee orthoses is expected to drive market growth in the projected years due to the growing impairment or injuries in the pediatric population. For example, the incidence of infant ankle sprains was approximately 2.85 per 1,000 exposures in 2014 according to a paper published by the University of western states. However, common issues such as inaccurate application redness in areas, improper fits of AFO, body shape change, sweaty skin, decrease the use of these instruments. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of independent living disabilities in different countries is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type of disease, the pediatric ankle orthoses market industry is segmented into moderate support, light support, elastic ankle braces, extra support and others. On the basis of application, the pediatric ankle orthoses market trends vary into Plantar Fasciitis, Flatfoot, Ankle Sprain. Geographical breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned segments includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographic Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global pediatric ankle orthoses market trends due to growing government focus and development in medical infrastructure. Several government bodies are focusing on initiatives to increase access to prosthetics and orthotics. These programs are projected to accelerate orthosis and prothetics adoption and promote demand development over the forecast era. The Department of Health in the UK for example in 2016. Announced sponsorship of prothetics for girls. Similarly the Health and Social Care Department, UK, in 2018. Announced an investment of US$ 1.9 million that would allow more disabled children to benefit from the latest prothetics. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to support the pediatric ankle orthoses market growth and rise with fastest CAGR due to presence of lar0ge numbers of patients in this region.

Competitive Scenario:

Global pediatric ankle orthoses market, is witnessing cut throat competition and few of the major players currently grab the market. Key companies are also expanding their manufacturing facilities to cater to growing demand for this drug globally. Key players enhancing the global pediatric ankle orthoses market size include Orthomerica Products, Inc., RCAI, Inc., Bio Skin, ING Source, DJO, LLC, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA, Pushfor Investments, Inc, Spinal Technology, Inc., Boston Brace International, Inc. and Allard Et Fils.