Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Size, Industry & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2030

Market Overview:

The Global Hypercalcemia Treatment Market held USD 9083.3 million in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR over 11.5% from 2020-2030. Hypercalcemia is classified as a metabolic issue brought about by raised calcium levels, with serum calcium levels up 2.6 mmol/L. Hypercalcemia is commonly an aftereffect of overactive parathyroid organs and may happen in cancer patients, significantly in breast and lung cancer patients. Some different factors contributing improvement of disorder includes severe dehydration, hereditary factors, supplements and medications. Patients are prescribed calcium regulating therapeutics.

Market Dynamics and Factors:

High occurrence of hypercalcemia is an important driving force of global hypercalcemia treatment market. For example, according to studies, ‘Frequency of hypocalcemia and hypercalcemia in hospitalized patients: Is it changing?’, issued in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Endocrinology, in September 2018, specialists found that 27.72% of the investigation patients experienced hypocalcemia and 4.74% from hypercalcemia. Also, 585 instances of hypercalcemia were distinguished.

In addition, expanding pervasiveness of cancer is likewise expected to result in hypercalcemia treatment market growth. For example, as per the World Health Organization, around 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million mortalities were enlisted because of cancer worldwide in 2018.

In addition, supportive reimbursemen initiatives is likewise expected to promote hypercalcemia treatment demand. Reimbursements empower lesser cash based expenses of treatment for patients, in spite of having a low income qualification. For example, Amgen has a reimbursement strategy on its XGEVA (denosumab infusion), in which the organization pays the cash based sum in abundance of USD 25 for each portion; up to USD 10,000 in aid for every schedule year. Roughly 70% of XGEVA patients with business or Medicare inclusion brought about USD 0 cash based expense because of supportive reimbursement strategy offered by Amgen, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type of product, the hypercalcemia treatment industry is segmented into Glucocorticoids, Calcimimetic Agents, Calcitonin, Bisphosphonates (Etidronate, Ibandronate, Pamidronate, IV Fluids & Diuretics and Others). On the basis of administration route, the hypercalcemia treatment market trends varies into Oral and Intravenous. On the basis of channel of distribution, the hypercalcemia treatment market is segmented into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy. Geographical breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned segments in hypercalcemia treatment market includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographic Analysis:

North America and Europe holds the majority regional share in global hypercalcemia treatment market during the forecasted time period. High commonness of the danger related hypercalcemia and expanded attention to the ailment in both the regions are the prime variables for the predominance. Latin America and APAC market are anticipated to observe the rapid development during the forecasted time period. because of increasing healthcare expenditure developing along with rising awareness regarding hypercalcemia.

Competitive Scenario:

Global hypercalcemia treatment market, is highly competitive, consists of a few major players. In terms of hypercalcemia treatment market share, few major players are dominating the market. Key companies are also expanding their manufacturing facilities to cater to growing demand for this drug globally. Key players enhancing the global hypercalcemia treatment market size include Bayer Pharma AG, Amgen, Inc. Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Novartis AG.