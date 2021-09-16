The Global Dysphagia Management Market held USD 3726.1 million in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR over 6% from 2020-2030. Dysphagia is “trouble in gulping”, though eating challenges allude to issues related with movement of fluid/food through mouth. These issues exist together in numerous patients. Dysphagia is a typical issue after stroke. As a rule, dysphagia gets settled quickly. In any case, sometimes, the swallow shifts in work. Dysphagia has become a predominant trouble among geriatric populace. Albeit, physiologic changes in swallow work is encouraged by developing age, age-related sicknesses fundamentally add to nearness and seriousness of dysphagia. Gulping recovery is an incredible methodology for furnishing safe oral admission to patients with dysphagia. The advantages of gulping restoration incorporate decreased pneumonia rates, and improve nutritional status

Market Dynamics and Factors:

Expanding predominance of different diseases, particularly oral cancer and neurological reasons for dysphagia, for example, Parkinson’s and Stroke are driving dysphagia management market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 15 million individuals experience the ill effects of stroke worldwide every year. Of these, 5 million mortalities and extra 5 million are for all time handicapped. Hypertension contributes to more than 12.7 million strokes around the world. Additionally, The Oral Cancer Foundation assessed that near 53,000 Americans will be determined to have oral or oropharyngeal related cancer in 2018. It will cause more than 9,750 mortalities, killing around 1 individual for every hour, 24 hours of the day. Notwithstanding, side effects posed by dysphagia drugs are relied upon to hamper dysphagia management industry growth. Additionally, developing predominance and rising interest for nasogastric cylinder and PEG tubes in dysphagia management has created new opportunities for local players to accompany dysphagia management drugs at competitive prices.

Geographic Analysis:

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominant dysphagia management market during the estimated time period owing to high number of pediatric populaces inside the developing nations, along with, expanding number of medical clinic and retail drug stores additionally add to the accessibility of dysphagia management drugs in the region. As indicated by Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), over 60% of the world’s young population live in Asia-Pacific. This converts into in excess of 750 million young ladies and men between 15 to 24 years.

North America dysphagia management market will also experience appreciable gains during the forecasted time period. Unnecessary dependence on smoking and alcohol consumption is a major factor contributing to the prevalence of dysphagia-related issues in North America. As indicated by Center of Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, an expected 14.0% (34.3 million) of U.S. grown-ups were current cigarette smokers. Of these, 75.0% smoked each day.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type of disease, the dysphagia management market is segmented into on the basis of type, Drugs, Feeding Tubes {PEG Tubes, Naso-Gastric Tubes} and Nutritional Solutions {Beverages, Thickeners, Purees}, On the basis of indication, the dysphagia management market trends varies into Esophageal Dysphagia, Oropharyngeal Dysphagia, and Others. On the basis of distribution channel, the dysphagia management market market is segmented into the Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Speciality Clinics and Others. Geographical breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned segments in dysphagia management market includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Competitive Scenario:

Global dysphagia management market, is highly competitive, consists of a few major players. In terms of dysphagia management market share, few major players are dominating the market. Key companies are also expanding their manufacturing facilities to cater to growing dysphagia management demand globally. Key dysphagia management market players enhancing the global dysphagia management market size include Cipla Ltd., Eisai Co Ltd, AstraZeneca Plc, Nestlé Health Science France, Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Nutricia Ltd, Cook Medical Incorporated and C. R. Bard, Inc.