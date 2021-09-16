The Global Cervical Total Disc Replacement Market held USD 1342.7 million in 2020 and is to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2020-2030. Degenerative disc disease increases with age and reduces the motor capacity of the human body. The increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease is expected to spur market growth. For example, based on data provided by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons in 2017, cervical radiculopathy affected 107 men in 100,000 and 64 women in 100,000 in the United States. In addition, various technological developments, FDA approvals, and new clinical trials in recent years have spurred growth in the cervical disc replacement market. For example, in March 2015, Simplify Medical, Inc. developed an MRI-compatible artificial disc, Simplify Disc, which has been approved by the European regulatory authority for medical devices.

Market Dynamics and Factors:

The main factors of the rise of the global cervical total disc replacement market are rising elderly population, low rates of revised surgery for cervical disc replacement surgery, and growing demand for innovative, advanced and advanced CTDR devices for the treatment of Class I and Class II tribal disc disease are key factors. Are Increasing demand for CTDR devices is leading to growth of cervical total disc replacement market. Continuing investment in CTDR device technological advancement, research and development in major trends in the CTDR device market.

Market Segmentation:

The cervical total disc replacement market industry is segmented into material which includes Metal-On-Metal and Metal-On-Biocompatible. On the basis of design cervical total disc replacement market trends include constrained, semi-constrained, and unconstrained. By Application, the cervical total disc replacement demand is classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics. Geographical breakdown and analysis of each of the aforementioned segments includes regions comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Geographic Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the global cervical total disc replacement market growth due to growing government focus and development in medical infrastructure. The market in Europe is expected to see rapid growth during the forecast period due to a high level of awareness of technological advances, increased affordability of healthcare services and increased expenditure on healthcare services as well as ongoing clinical trials of innovative products for cure of degenerative disc diseases. Developing countries in Asia Pacific are expected to witness rapid developments during the forecast period. owing to introduction of implants for treatment of various degenerative disc disease in the region

Due to less convenience of medical facilities and hospitals, and low growth rate of development in the healthcare domain, the Middle East & Africa cervical total disc replacement market is anticipated to garner lowest market size. Countries like Qatar and Kuwait and UAE and South Africa, however, are focusing more on the healthcare domain and developing medical facilities which will fuel this region ‘s market.

Competitive Scenario:

Global cervical total disc replacement market, few of the major players currently dominate the market. Key players enhancing the global cervical total disc replacement market size include Medtronic Plc, NuVasive Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, FH Orthopedics, Orthofix Medical Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., and Centinel Spine, Inc.

In July 2019, Centinel Spine LLC grabbed investigation device consent from U.S. FDA to commence a multi-level clinical trial for its anterior cervical total disc devices.