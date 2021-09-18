Matcha Tea Powder Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global Matcha Tea Powder market size is expected to reach USD 2.91 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Major factors driving market revenue growth include increasing awareness about the health benefits of Matcha Tea Powder and the unique flavor that Matcha Tea Powder can add to various foods.

Matcha Tea Powder is a shade-grown premium-quality tea leaf that is a vital component of Japanese culture and is frequently available in a green-colored powder and vivid form. It is heavily consumed by the Japanese population as well as Chinese samurai soldiers. This Matcha Tea Powder is getting increasingly popular since it has a high number of minerals, amino acids, magnesium, chromium, zinc, selenium, antioxidants, and vitamins, all of which help to enhance Matcha Tea Powder sales worldwide. Matcha Tea Powder contains a significant level of anti-oxidant characteristics, therefore those who drink it on a daily basis gain more protection from UV rays. Matcha Tea Powder also helps to lower cholesterol levels in the blood, which is why many doctors recommend it to heart patients, boosting the Matcha Tea Powder market’s growth.

In the global market, the Matcha Tea Powder market is rapidly expanding. The market is growing as a result of the numerous health benefits linked with drinking Matcha Tea Powder. It lowers cholesterol levels in the body and is advised by numerous health-conscious companies to their clients for daily use, which drives the global market for this product. Matcha Tea Powder offers a wide range of products, which helps it to flourish in the global market. The market is also driven by the changing lifestyles of the populace.

In the global market, there is a growing demand for Matcha Tea Powder. Because of the growing concern about health awareness in Asia, the region offers a variety of growth potential throughout the anticipated time, since it offers a variety of health benefits. In addition, with the changing trend, Matcha Tea Powder is being used in the manufacturing of bakery products, snacks, ice creams, chocolates, coffee, and a variety of other things, providing potential opportunities for the worldwide Matcha Tea Powder market.

Some major players in the global Matcha Tea Powder market include The AOI Tea Company, aiya-THE TEA, Nestlé, Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Unilever, ITO EN, LTD., Marukyu-Koyamaen, Encha, Tenzo Tea, Inc., and Green Foods Corporation.

The Matcha Tea Powder market is growing rapidly in the worldwide market, but several issues are limiting its growth, such as the high cost of labour in the Matcha Tea Powder sector, which is a labor-intensive industry. Another factor limiting this market’s growth is the significant investment made by prominent players in the Matcha Tea Powder business over the anticipated period.

Segments Covered in the Report:

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global Matcha Tea Powder market report based on product, grade, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Powder

RTD Beverage

Instant Premixes

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2028)

Classic

Ceremonial

Culinary

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

In 2020, powder Matcha Tea Powder segment accounted for largest revenue share and revenue growth is expected to increase further due to rising popularity of tea, driven by potential health benefits.

In 2020, the classic grade segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, and growth is driven by rising consumption among habitual tea drinkers and new users due to the mild fresh flavor of these products.

In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for largest revenue share. The robust revenue share is mainly driven by high consumption of Matcha Tea Powder in countries such as Japan and China.

Availability of a broad variety of Matcha Tea Powder products in the United States and Canada is a major factor driving growth of the North American Matcha Tea Powder market.

