Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Insights 2021 : Growth Opportunitieswith Leading key players (AbbVie Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany) and More)

Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Insights 2021 : [99 Pages Report] Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs during a certain time of the year. This disorder is related to changes in seasons, mostly occurs in winter but some people may have this disorder in summers as well. Seasonal affective disorder is most common in women, people between the ages of 15 to 55, and the people who live far from the equator where winter daylight hours are too short. Some major symptoms of this disorder are hopelessness, increased appetite, weight gain, loss of the ability to concentrate, social withdrawal etc. There are some risk factors associated with this disorder such as major depressive disorder, Bipolar I disorder, Bipolar II disorder, and others.

The Americas hold the largest share in the global Seasonal affective disorder market. North America dominates the market in this region. Approximately 5% of the US population is suffering from seasonal depression Some other factors such as changing lifestyle plays an important role in market growth. South America market is also growing significantly, especially growth is higher in countries such as Brazil due to increasing awareness about various mental disorders.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Seasonal Affective Disorder Market

The global Seasonal Affective Disorder market size is projected to reach USD 627.3 million by 2027, from USD 531 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Seasonal Affective Disorder Market are AbbVie Inc. (US), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Henry Schein(US), Pfizer Inc. (US)

The opportunities for Seasonal Affective Disorder in recent future is the global demand for Seasonal Affective Disorder Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets.

Seasonal Affective Disorder Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Light Therapy, Medications, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Seasonal Affective Disorder market is the incresing use of Seasonal Affective Disorder in Hospital, Clinic, Household and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Seasonal Affective Disorder market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

