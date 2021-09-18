4K Display Market Insights 2021 : Consumption Volume with Leading key players (Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics, AU Optronics Corporation and More)

4K Display Market Insights 2021 : [146 Pages Report] 4K Display, also called 4K, refers to a horizontal resolution in the order of 4,000 pixels. Several 4K resolutions exist in the fields of digital television and digital cinematography.

Currently, the North America region has been the early adopter of the 4K technology and leads the market growth. Asia Pacific is also expected to show growth in coming years. Japan and Korea are likely to show a rapid growth owing to prevalence of broadcasting system industry. Further China is expected to grow and be the leader in shipment of 4K TV.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China 4K Display Market

This report focuses on global and China 4K Display market.

In 2020, the global 4K Display market size was USD 37 million and it is expected to reach USD 89 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.0% during 2021-2027. In China the 4K Display market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of 4K Display Market are Sharp Corporation, LG Electronics, AU Optronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Red Digital Cinema Camera Company, Sony Corporation, AJA Video Systems, Planar Systems, Canon, EIZO Corporation, Panasonic Corporation

The opportunities for 4K Display in recent future is the global demand for 4K Display Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

4K Display Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Smartphones &Tablets, Digital Cameras, Monitors & Smart Tvs, Cameras, Projectors

The major factors that Influencing the growth of 4K Display market is the incresing use of 4K Display in Retail & Advertisement, Business & Education, Aerospace & Defense, Media & Entertainment, Consumer Electronics and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the 4K Display market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

