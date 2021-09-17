Turbo Chiller Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (KTurbo, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning, Aqua Cooling and More)

Turbo Chiller Market Insights 2021 : [103 Pages Report] Turbo chillers are heat source equipment primarily used for heat storage, air-conditioning, district heating & cooling and other applications. Since their development in 1970 significant developments have been made in their performance and refrigerants thereby increasing their adoption against similar chilling equipment. Availability of turbo chillers in large number of formats such as Air-cooled, water-cooled, split (with high efficiency remote air-cooled condensers), condensing units to suit all kinds application is primarily increasing their adoption in various commercial facilities.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Turbo Chiller Market

The global Turbo Chiller market was valued at XX USD million in 2020 and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Turbo Chiller Market are KTurbo, Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning, Aqua Cooling, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Airedale International Air Conditioning, Smardt Chiller Group, Arctic Chiller Group, Hyundai Climate Control

The opportunities for Turbo Chiller in recent future is the global demand for Turbo Chiller Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Turbo Chiller Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Water-cooled Turbo Chiller, Air-cooled Turbo Chiller

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Turbo Chiller market is the incresing use of Turbo Chiller in Chemical Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Turbo Chiller market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

