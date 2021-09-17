Matcha Products Market Insights 2021 : Emerging Trends with Leading key players (AIYA, AOI Tea Company, Ippodo Tea and More)

Matcha Products Market Insights 2021 : [133 Pages Report] Matcha is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves. It is special in two aspects of farming and processing: the green tea plants for matcha are shade-grown for about three weeks before harvest and the stems and veins are removed in processing. During shaded growth, the plant Camellia sinensis produces more theanine and caffeine. The powdered form of matcha is consumed differently from tea leaves or tea bags, and is dissolved in a liquid, typically water or milk.

Matcha is also used as flavouring in many Western-style chocolates, candy, and desserts, such as cakes and pastries, cookies, pudding, mousse, and green tea ice cream. Matcha frozen yogurt is sold in shops and can be made at home using Greek yogurt. The use of matcha in modern drinks has also spread to North American cafés, such as Starbucks, which introduced “Green Tea Lattes” and other matcha-flavoured drinks after matcha became successful in their Japanese store locations. As in Japan, it has become integrated into lattes, iced drinks, milkshakes, even smoothies.

