Nail Polish Remover Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (Industrie Pagoda, Cutex, Elif Cosmetics and More)

Nail Polish Remover Market Insights 2021 : [133 Pages Report] Nail polish remover is an organic solvent that may also include oils, scents, and coloring. Nail polish remover packages may include individual felt pads soaked in remover, a bottle of liquid remover used with a cotton ball or cotton pad, or a container filled with foam into which one inserts a finger and twists it until the polishcomes off. Choosing a type of remover is determined by the user’s preference, and often the price or quality of the remover.

The most common remover is acetone. This can be harsh on skin and nails. Acetone can also remove artificial nails made of acrylic or cured gel. A less harsh nail polish remover is ethyl acetate, which often also contains isopropyl alcohol. Ethyl acetate is usually the original solvent for nail polish itself.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Nail Polish Remover Market

This report focuses on global and United States Nail Polish Remover market.

In 2020, the global Nail Polish Remover market size was USD 1 million and it is expected to reach USD 1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027. In United States the Nail Polish Remover market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Nail Polish Remover Market are Industrie Pagoda, Cutex, Elif Cosmetics, Lakme Cosmetics, Enliven, Colorbar, Karma Organic

The opportunities for Nail Polish Remover in recent future is the global demand for Nail Polish Remover Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18923192

Nail Polish Remover Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Acetone, Acrylic, Ethyl Acetate, Acetonitrile

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Nail Polish Remover market is the incresing use of Nail Polish Remover in Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online Retail and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Nail Polish Remover market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

If you have any question on this report or if you are looking for any specific Segment, Application, Region or any other custom requirements, then Connect with an expert for customization of Report.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18923192

For More Related Reports Click Here :

Hydro Pneumatic Accumulators Market In 2021

Membrane Switch Market In 2021