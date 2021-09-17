Non Lethal Weapons Market Insights 2021 : Emerging Trends with Leading key players (Taser International, Lrad Corporation, Combined Systems and More)

Non Lethal Weapons Market Insights 2021 : [141 Pages Report] Non-lethal weapons, also called less-lethal weapons, less-than-lethal weapons, non-deadly weapons, compliance weapons, or pain-inducing weapons are weapons intended to be less likely to kill a living target than conventional weaponssuch as knives and firearms. It is often understood that unintended or incidental casualties are risked wherever force is applied, but non-lethal weapons try to minimise the risk as much as possible. Non-lethal weapons are used in policing and combat situations to limit the escalation of conflict where employment of lethal force is prohibited or undesirable, where rules of engagement require minimum casualties, or where policy restricts the use of conventional force.

Non-lethal weapons may be used by conventional military in a range of missions across the force continuum. They may also be used by military police, by United Nations forces, and by occupation forces for peacekeeping and stability operations. Non-lethal weapons may also be used to channelize a battlefield, control the movement of civilian populations, or to limit civilian access to restricted areas. When used by police forces domestically, similar weapons, tactics, techniques and procedures are often called “less lethal” or “less than lethal” and are employed in riot control, prisoner control, crowd control, refugee control, and self-defense.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Non Lethal Weapons Market

This report focuses on global and China Non Lethal Weapons market.

In 2020, the global Non Lethal Weapons market size was USD 6734.4 million and it is expected to reach USD 9538.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027. In China the Non Lethal Weapons market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Non Lethal Weapons Market are Taser International, Lrad Corporation, Combined Systems, The Safariland Group, Amtec Less Lethal Systems, Nonlethal Technologies, BAE Systems, Herstal, Armament Systems & Procedures, Raytheon Company, Lamperd Less Lethal, Mission Less Lethal Technologies, Condor Non-Lethal Technologies, Pepperball Technologies

The opportunities for Non Lethal Weapons in recent future is the global demand for Non Lethal Weapons Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Non Lethal Weapons Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Electromagnetic, Mechanical and Kinetic, Chemical, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Non Lethal Weapons market is the incresing use of Non Lethal Weapons in Law Enforcement, Military and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Non Lethal Weapons market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

