Nystagmus Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nusapure, Allergan and More)

Nystagmus Market Insights 2021 : [99 Pages Report] Nystagmus is a condition of involuntary eye movement, acquired in infancy or later in life, that may result in reduced or limited vision. Due to the involuntary movement of the eye, it has been called “dancing eyes”.

There are two key forms of nystagmus: pathological and physiological, with variations within each type. Nystagmus may be caused by congenital disorders, acquired or central nervous system disorders, toxicity, pharmaceutical drugs, alcohol, or rotational movement. Previously considered untreatable, in recent years several drugs have been identified for treatment of nystagmus. Nystagmus is also occasionally associated with vertigo.

Leading key players of Nystagmus Market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, Nusapure, Allergan, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Bayer, Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Early-onset nystagmus, Acquired nystagmus

Regions that are expected to dominate the Nystagmus market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

