Onychomycosis Market Insights 2021 : Global demand for Onychomycosis with Leading key players (Abbott Laboratories, Glaxosmithkline, Pfizer and More)

Onychomycosis Market Insights 2021 : [107 Pages Report] Onychomycosis, also known as tinea unguium, is a fungal infection of the nail. Symptoms may include white or yellow nail discoloration, thickening of the nail, and separation of the nail from the nail bed. Toenails or fingernails may be affected, but it is more common for toenails to be affected. Complications may include cellulitis of the lower leg.

Onychomycosis occurs in about 10 percent of the adult population. Older people are more frequently affected. Males are affected more often than females. Onychomycosis represents about half of nail disease.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Onychomycosis Market

The global Onychomycosis market size is projected to reach USD 14900 million by 2027, from USD 9414.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Onychomycosis Market are Abbott Laboratories, Glaxosmithkline, Pfizer, Bausch Health, Galderma, Janssen Biotech, Bristol Meyer Squibb, Topica Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novartis

The opportunities for Onychomycosis in recent future is the global demand for Onychomycosis Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Onychomycosis Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Distal Subungual Onychomycosis, White Superficial Onychomycosis, Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis, Candida Onychomycosis, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Onychomycosis market is the incresing use of Onychomycosis in Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Onychomycosis market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

