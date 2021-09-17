Geysers Market Insights 2021 : Industry Revenue with Leading key players (A. O. Smith, Bajaj Electricals, Bradford White and More)

Geysers Market Insights 2021 : [147 Pages Report] A geyser is a spring characterized by intermittent discharge of water ejected turbulently and accompanied by steam. As a fairly rare phenomenon, the formation of geysers is due to particular hydrogeological conditions that exist only in a few places on Earth. Generally, all geyser field sites are located near active volcanic areas, and the geyser effect is due to the proximity of magma. Generally, surface water works its way down to an average depth of around 2,000 metres where it contacts hot rocks. The resultant boiling of the pressurized water results in the geyser effect of hot water and steam spraying out of the geyser’s surface vent (a hydrothermal explosion).

With the increasing demand for tankless geysers, the geysers market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. Based on energy consumption, tankless geysers are categorized into electric tankless geysers and gas tankless geysers. Tankless geysers are heavy burners and quickly heats water flowing through a heat exchanger. As a result, these devices were found to be 22% more energy efficient in laboratory tests than gas-powered storage-tank models. A typical electric-resistance tankless geyser with an energy factor of 0.99 consumes approximately 4,435 kilowatt-hours per year which translates into nearly 9% energy savings in comparison to a 50-gallon electric-resistance storage geyser with an energy factor of 0.90. Moreover, the tankless geyser market is gaining traction in North America as technical advancements over the last few years have boosted the capacity of such geysers up to 3.5 gallons per minute.

In 2020, the global Geysers market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Geysers market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Geysers Market are A. O. Smith, Bajaj Electricals, Bradford White, Rheem Manufacturing, Venus Home Appliances, Ariston Thermo, Bosch, Crompton Greaves, Eccotemp Systems, Eldominvest

Non-Electric Geysers, Gas Geysers, Electric Geysers

