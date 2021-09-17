Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (Fibrecn International, Texers Technical Ceramics, Shanghai Haiying Insulation Glass Fiber and More)

Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market Insights 2021 : [137 Pages Report] Glass fiber foundry filters are widely used in non-ferrous alloy casting processes such as gravity die casting (GDC), low pressure die-casting (LPDC), sand mold casting, and shell mold casting. Aluminum, tin, lead, zinc, and magnesium are used as casting materials due to their relatively low melting point. During the casting process, the molten metal flows through the filter mesh. The glass fiber filter removes slag and other impurities from the molten metal without disintegrating it, as it passes through it to fill the die.

One of the key drivers that will stimulate the growth of the market in the coming years is the growth of the aerospace and defense sector. The aerospace and defense sector increasingly employ non-ferrous metals die casting process along with forgingtechniques to reduce the weight of an aircraft and increase its fuel efficiency. Various aircraft bodies and corresponding parts are manufactured using aluminum and other lightweight alloys because these metals reduce the weight of the overall aircraft to a great extent. With the rising number of air passengers and the hike in defense budgets in major countries such as the US, the UK, Japan, France, and several Middle Eastern countries, the aerospace and defense industries will witness considerable growth. This will consequently increase the demand for die cast parts and die cast machinery in the production of commercial and defense aircraft and related equipment, which in turn, will boost the growth of the glass fiber foundry filter market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Glass Fiber Foundry Filter market.

In 2020, the global Glass Fiber Foundry Filter market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Glass Fiber Foundry Filter market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market are Fibrecn International, Texers Technical Ceramics, Shanghai Haiying Insulation Glass Fiber, Asian Foundry Filters, Baoding Ningxin New Material, Industrial Ceramic Products

The opportunities for Glass Fiber Foundry Filter in recent future is the global demand for Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Glass Fiber Foundry Filter Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Aluminum Filtration Fiberglass Mesh, High Silica Fiberglass Mesh for Iron, High Silica Fiberglass Mesh for Steel

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Glass Fiber Foundry Filter market is the incresing use of Glass Fiber Foundry Filter in Gravity Die Casting (GDC), Low Pressure Die-Casting (LPDC), Sand Mold Casting, Shell Mold Casting and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Glass Fiber Foundry Filter market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

