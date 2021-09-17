Grass Trimmer Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Husqvarna, MTD, STIHL and More)

Grass Trimmer Market Insights 2021 : [144 Pages Report] The grass trimmer equipment can be classified into three segments: gas-based, electric, and cordless (battery-operated). The gas-based trimmers are the most widely used grass trimmers in the world. Their adoption rate is high in commercial areas such as landscape areas, golf courses, and government establishments. The grass trimmers used in professional landscaping are equipped with more steel in their design to get heavy work done, making them costlier than electric grass trimmers. Electric grass trimmers are widely used in residential areas due to their light weight, better maintenance, less noise, and easy affordability. Cordless (battery-powered) grass trimmers eliminate the drawback of limited movement of the gas-based and electric trimmers.

The growth in professional landscaping and gardening services is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Landscaping services are provided by a team of experts and includes a wide range of services such as irrigation services, landscape maintenance, landscape installation, and landscape design services. Rising commercial properties and large projects are increasingly demanding the need for landscaping services on a large scale. This requires efficient power tools to conduct the work efficiently, subsequently driving market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Grass Trimmer Market

This report focuses on global and China Grass Trimmer market.

In 2020, the global Grass Trimmer market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Grass Trimmer market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Grass Trimmer Market are Husqvarna, MTD, STIHL, The Toro Company, Stanley Black & Decker, Home Depot Product Authority, Blount International, American Honda Motor, Deere & Company, GreenWorks Tools, Zomax

The opportunities for Grass Trimmer in recent future is the global demand for Grass Trimmer Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Grass Trimmer Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Cordless Grass Trimmer, Cord Grass Trimmer

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Grass Trimmer market is the incresing use of Grass Trimmer in Residential, Commercial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Grass Trimmer market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

