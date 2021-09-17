Helicopter Market Insights 2021 : Opportunities for Helicopter with Leading key players (Airbus, Bell Helicopter Textron, Boeing and More)

Helicopter Market Insights 2021 : [133 Pages Report] A helicopter is a type of rotorcraft in which lift and thrust are supplied by rotors. This allows the helicopter to take off and land vertically, to hover, and to fly forward, backward, and laterally. These attributes allow helicopters to be used in congested or isolated areas where fixed-wing aircraft and many forms of VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft cannot perform.

The increasing demand for medium helicopters, shift towards civil helicopters market, growing joint ventures between global manufacturers, increased demand for technologically advanced combat helicopters, increasing up-gradation of existing fleet, tie-up between helicopters manufacturers and aviation colleges are the key growth drivers for the global helicopter market. Several countries have high demand for helicopters in their defense sector, which finally shows a growth in the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Helicopter Market

This report focuses on global and China Helicopter market.

In 2020, the global Helicopter market size was USD 24500 million and it is expected to reach USD 29480 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027. In China the Helicopter market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Helicopter Market are Airbus, Bell Helicopter Textron, Boeing, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, Russian Helicopters

The opportunities for Helicopter in recent future is the global demand for Helicopter Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Helicopter Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Light, Medium, Heavy

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Helicopter market is the incresing use of Helicopter in Medical Services, Corporate Services, Disaster Management, Law Enforcement, Oil and Gas, Defense and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Helicopter market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

