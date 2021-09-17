High Content Screening (HCS) Market Insights 2021 : Type Segment Analysis with Leading key players (Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare and More)

High Content Screening (HCS) Market Insights 2021 : [97 Pages Report] High-content screening (HCS) technology involves imaging-based multi-parametric analysis at the single-cell level. This technology was initially developed to complement biological high throughput screening in drug discovery. HCS analyses phenotypic changes in cellular samples.

Owing to enhanced toxicity studies, demand for novel technologies in cell analysis is increasing rapidly across the globe. Instruments with enhanced cell imaging and analysis are preferred for early as well as later stages of the drug discovery process. This is expected to fuel the demand for High Content Screening (HCS) instruments in the near future. Also, increasing government support for life sciences research and increasing progress towards establishment of innovation and research-based biotechnology industries, primarily in countries such as China and India, is expected to contribute towards increased growth rate during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global High Content Screening (HCS) Market

The global High Content Screening (HCS) market size is projected to reach USD 1076.3 million by 2027, from USD 596.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of High Content Screening (HCS) Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Danaher, PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

The opportunities for High Content Screening (HCS) in recent future is the global demand for High Content Screening (HCS) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

High Content Screening (HCS) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Cell Imaging & Analysis System, Flow Cytometry, Consumable, Software, Service

The major factors that Influencing the growth of High Content Screening (HCS) market is the incresing use of High Content Screening (HCS) in Primary & Secondary Screening, Toxicity Studies, Target Identification & Validation and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the High Content Screening (HCS) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

