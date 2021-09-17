High-End Bicycle Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycle, MERIDA and More)

High-End Bicycle Market Insights 2021 : [143 Pages Report] A bicycle, also called a cycle or bike, is a human-powered, pedal-driven, single-track vehicle, having two wheels attached to a frame, one behind the other. A bicycle rider is called a cyclist, or bicyclist.

The government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles is one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Governments of several nations are promoting bicycles as a substitute for transportation. Governments in many parts of the world are increasingly investing in better infrastructural facilities to boost cycling. Moreover, many regions such as Netherlands, Germany, and the UK are also implementing their own bicycle master plans with designated cycling lanes. Government regulations have also resulted in corporate entities incorporating sustainability into their business operations. Multinational companies such as Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft encourage their employees to cycle to work and there are several corporate campuses that are designed to be bike-friendly with bike fleets, parking lots, lockers, showers, and safe roads. These initiatives will drive the demand for high-end bicycles during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China High-End Bicycle Market

This report focuses on global and China High-End Bicycle market.

In 2020, the global High-End Bicycle market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the High-End Bicycle market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of High-End Bicycle Market are Derby Cycle, Giant Bicycle, MERIDA, Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle, DAHON, Marin Bikes, Pacific Cycles, Samchuly Bicycle, SCOTT Sports, XDS BICYCLES

The opportunities for High-End Bicycle in recent future is the global demand for High-End Bicycle Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

High-End Bicycle Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Hybrid Bikes, Mountain Bikes, Road Bikes, Track Bikes

The major factors that Influencing the growth of High-End Bicycle market is the incresing use of High-End Bicycle in Specialty Bicycle, Sporting Goods Retailers, Department Stores and Hypermarkets and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the High-End Bicycle market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

