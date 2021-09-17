High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market Insights 2021 : Major factors with Leading key players (BMW, Daimler, General Motors and More)

High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market Insights 2021 : [146 Pages Report] Electric high-performance vehicles can be differentiated from other EVs on aspects, including longer range of distance i.e., over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration, and their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles per hour with faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles per hour, unlike that of EV, which can range at speeds varying from 40-65 miles per hour. While purely electric cars do have some limitations, usually including lower range and higher weight, unlike normal gasoline powered cars, they do hold the advantage of having all of their torque available from a standstill.

One of the key factors responsible for the growth of this market is the stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency. The development and adoption of green vehicles are considered as major solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the atmosphere to an acceptable level. These vehicles run on alternative sources of energy such as only electricity, hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar, wind energy, or biofuels. In an attempt to control global warming, countries around the world are coming up with stringent emission norms to curb the levels of GHG emissions from vehicles. For instance, the European Union regulations, known as Euro norms, have set emission standards and fuel consumption levels that new vehicles being launched must meet. Currently, the Euro 6 norms that are effective have been in place since 2014. Such norms by governments across the globe have made it is compulsory for automakers to comply with this stringent emission and fuel consumption regulations, automakers are compelled to develop zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) or nearly zero emission vehicles, this, in turn, will propel the growth of the HPEV market during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market

This report focuses on global and China High-Performance Electric Vehicle market.

In 2020, the global High-Performance Electric Vehicle market size was USD 1204.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 1689.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027. In China the High-Performance Electric Vehicle market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market are BMW, Daimler, General Motors, NISSAN MOTOR, Tesla Motors, Audi, BYD, Ford Motor, Honda, Hyundai Motor, Volkswagen

High-Performance Electric Vehicle Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Entry Level, SUV, Luxury

The major factors that Influencing the growth of High-Performance Electric Vehicle market is the incresing use of High-Performance Electric Vehicle in Home Use, Commercial Use and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the High-Performance Electric Vehicle market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

