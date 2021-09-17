Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (AbbVie, Amgen, Merck and More)

Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Insights 2021 : [95 Pages Report] Hypercalcemia is a condition caused by above normal levels of calcium in the body, with serum calcium level greater than 2.6 mmol/L. It is a life threatening metabolic disorder associated with neoplastic diseases and occurs in 10% to 20% of all adults suffering from cancer; particularly lung and breast cancer, and myeloma.

The increasing instances of surgical procedures, such as hip and knee replacements, will increase the risk of hypercalcemia and drive the growth prospects for the global hypercalcemia treatment market in the upcoming years. The study also shows that the prevalence of broken bone repair surgeries, cardiovascular procedures, percutaneous coronary interventions, joint replacement surgeries, knee replacement surgeries, hip replacement surgeries, and cases of coronary artery bypass grafting will increase the chances of developing hypercalcemia post surgeries. Consequently, the demand for hypercalcemia treatment drugs will also increase during the predicted period.

The global Hypercalcemia Treatment market size is projected to reach USD 16410 million by 2027, from USD 8956.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027.

Leading key players of Hypercalcemia Treatment Market are AbbVie, Amgen, Merck, Novartis, OPKO Health

Hypercalcemia Treatment Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Bisphosphonates, Glucocorticoids, Calcimimetic Agents

Regions that are expected to dominate the Hypercalcemia Treatment market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

