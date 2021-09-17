Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Insights 2021 : Opportunities for Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) with Leading key players (Kraton, Dynasol, Kuraray and More)

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Insights 2021 : [132 Pages Report] Styrenic Block Copolymers (SBCs) are high-performance thermoplastic elastomers engineered to improve the performance capabilities of a broad range of end products and applications. SBC is primarily classified into three types, namely styrene-butadiene-styrene block copolymers (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene block copolymers (SIS) and styrene-ethylene-butylene-styrene block copolymers (SEBS).

The rising consumption rates of SBC in the healthcare industry is estimated to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.The characteristics such as biodegradability, low drug absorption, high resilience, toughness, optical clarity, and process stability drives the demand for SBCs in the healthcare sector. These copolymers are increasingly used as substitutes of PVC in many tubing applications. Innovations and advancements in the medical sector and the increasing need for enhanced bio-degradable thermoplastic elastomers to manufacture medical bags, medical tubing, and syringes are driving the adoption of SBC in the medical sector.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market

This report focuses on global and China Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market.

In 2020, the global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market size was USD 5806.2 million and it is expected to reach USD 7719.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2027. In China the Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market are Kraton, Dynasol, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kumho Petrochemical, LG Chem, TSRC, Chi Mei

The opportunities for Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) in recent future is the global demand for Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Styrene Butadiene Styrene, Styrene Isoprene Styrene, Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymer

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market is the incresing use of Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) in Personal Care, Packaging & Industrial Adhesives, Footwear Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

