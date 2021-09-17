Swimwear Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (Zoke, Yingfa, Triumph and More)

Swimwear Market Insights 2021 : [131 Pages Report] Swimwear is clothing designed to be worn by people engaging in a water-based activity or water sports, such as swimming, diving and surfing, or sun-orientated activities, such as sun bathing.

Developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, Japan, and Australia have relatively well-penetrated swimwear markets, where product innovations continue to be a key driver. The large number of swimming pools and water parks in most western countries adds to the wide scale adoption of swimwear. In the US, the water sports participation rates went up. While traditionally western countries have been dominant markets, there is a relative growth in the adoption of swimwear in developing countries in recent times, more so in APAC. Strong macroeconomic fundamentals, coupled with an increasing preference for swimming as a leisure and recreational activity, are propelling the growth of the global swimwear market.

In 2020, the global Swimwear market size was USD 5356.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 8303.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.0% during 2021-2027. In China the Swimwear market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Swimwear Market are Zoke, Yingfa, Triumph, Bluechips Apparel, American Apparel, Dolfin Swimwear

The opportunities for Swimwear in recent future is the global demand for Swimwear Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Swimwear Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Women, Men

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Swimwear market is the incresing use of Swimwear in Leisure Use, Competition Use and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Swimwear market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

