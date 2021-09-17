Tabular Alumina Market Insights 2021 : Leading Regions Data with Leading key players (Almatis, AluChem, Lianyungang Zhong Ao Aluminium and More)

Tabular Alumina Market Insights 2021 : [128 Pages Report] Tabular alumina has thermal shock resistance and high thermal volume stability, owing to its low open porosity, explicit microstructure and large crystals with locked spherical pores, entrapped on re-crystallization throughout rapid sintering. It has high mechanical strength, high refractoriness, high chemical purity, abrasion resistance, and high corrosion resistance. Approximately, for more than 70 years, tabular alumina has been used in high-performance refractory materials for various applications such as foundry, steel, ceramics, and oil and gas.

One trend in the market is increasing demand from oil and gas industry. Tabular alumina is increasingly being used in the oil and gas industry due to critical and high-temperature applications. High mechanical strength, thermal shock resistance, low porosity, smooth surface, and ability to resist a temperature of +1,900C have increased the demand for tabular alumina in oil and gas applications.

In 2020, the global Tabular Alumina market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Tabular Alumina market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Tabular Alumina Market are Almatis, AluChem, Lianyungang Zhong Ao Aluminium, Zibo Biz-Harmony

The opportunities for Tabular Alumina in recent future is the global demand for Tabular Alumina Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Tabular Alumina Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Coarse Tabular Alumina, Fine Tabular Alumina

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Tabular Alumina market is the incresing use of Tabular Alumina in Refractories, Ceramic Rollers, Filters in Aluminium Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Tabular Alumina market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

