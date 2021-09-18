Baby Monitors Market Insights 2021 : Global demand for Baby Monitors with Leading key players (Samsung Electronics, Dorel Industries, Angelcare and More)

Baby Monitors Market Insights 2021 : [137 Pages Report] Baby monitor is basically a baby alarm, which facilitates parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter and microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see and monitor baby’s movements.

The increasing demand for baby monitor drives the market. The rise in the number of employed parent, increase in disposable income, growing concerns regards children safety and increase in online retailers are main drivers for the baby monitor market. Other factors contributing to the growth of market including declining birth rate and innovations are expected to witness a moderate increase. Emerging countries, such as India, China, Brazil, South Africa, and Thailand, offer lucrative opportunities for baby monitors market, owing to the large population, increase in the number of women workforce, improved level of education. U.S. dominates the market for all baby monitors and continue to maintain its position. Better technological infrastructure and increase in adoption of innovative & niche baby products are some of the major factors for the growth of baby monitors in the U.S. Increase in online retailing in U.S. is another major factor that has fuelled the growth of the baby monitor market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Baby Monitors Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Baby Monitors market.

In 2020, the global Baby Monitors market size was USD 330.6 million and it is expected to reach USD 356 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Baby Monitors market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Baby Monitors Market are Samsung Electronics, Dorel Industries, Angelcare, LOREX Technology, VTech Holdings, Foscam, Summer Infant, Koninklijke Philips

The opportunities for Baby Monitors in recent future is the global demand for Baby Monitors Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Baby Monitors Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Audio and Video Baby Monitors, Motion Detection Baby Monitors, Audio Baby Monitors

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Baby Monitors market is the incresing use of Baby Monitors in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Drugstores and Pharmacies, Online Retailers and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Baby Monitors market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

