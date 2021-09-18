Ballast Water Management Market Insights 2021 : Industry Share with Leading key players (ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group, Hitachi and More)

Ballast Water Management Market Insights 2021 : [138 Pages Report] Ballast water has been an essential component of the ship’s constancy. Ballast water is pumped in to maintain safe operating conditions throughout a voyage. It is an important for safe and efficient modern shipping operations, it may create serious environmental, economic and health issues attribute to the multitude of marine species carried in ships’ ballast water.

Government initiatives toward marine environmental protection, increasing demand for petroleum products, developing healthcare concerns in shipping sector are fueling the market growth. However, continuously changes in government rules and regulations and high costs associated are hindering the growth of the market. Influenced by stringent regulations, increase in fleet ownership, and global trade in large volumes, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to this market. Additionally, factors such as the expansion in fleet size in various countries and the decommissioning of aging vessels, also contribute to the growth of the ballast water management market in this region.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Ballast Water Management Market

This report focuses on global and China Ballast Water Management market.

In 2020, the global Ballast Water Management market size was USD 9827.5 million and it is expected to reach USD 91900 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 37.0% during 2021-2027. In China the Ballast Water Management market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Ballast Water Management Market are ALFA LAVAL, GEA Group, Hitachi, Veolia Water Technology, Wärtsilä

The opportunities for Ballast Water Management in recent future is the global demand for Ballast Water Management Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Ballast Water Management Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Physical Disinfection, Mechanical Method, Chemical Method

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Ballast Water Management market is the incresing use of Ballast Water Management in Automotive Machinery & Equipment, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Building & Infrastructure Materials, Medical & Healthcare, Mining Equipment and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Ballast Water Management market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

