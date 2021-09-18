Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Insights 2021 : Consumption Volume with Leading key players (Bitel, Biyo, Crossmatch and More)

Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Insights 2021 : [109 Pages Report] Biometrics technology is used for identification and authentication of people with the help of their biological and behavioral characteristics. An employee is asked for his user ID as soon as he logs into the retail PoS system. However, without typing in his password, he can simply scan his finger on the biometric fingerprint reader. Every time an employee tries to access a password-protected area, he is required to scan his finger. This leads to increased accountability, which ensures protection from accidental and intentional damage to the company’s data.

The emerging technologies in the payment systems and increasing number of PoS terminals are the primary growth drivers of the Biometric PoS Terminals market. Also, the rise in fraud in merchant PoS terminals is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of biometric PoS terminals market as biometrics makes it very difficult for the fraud to obtain the sensitive information of the cards and thus, enhancing the security of the transactions. Apart from this, the increased usage of biometric PoS terminals in restaurants and the growth of the self-service market which includes retail check-outs and kiosks are the major factors which are fueling the growth of the biometric PoS terminal market. Moreover, the Biometric PoS Terminals helps to increase effectiveness and operational efficiency and thus, enhances the security of the payment systems, and due to this factor, many organizations are adopting biometric PoS terminals. During 2015, the fingerprint biometric segment dominated this market and accounted for close to 85% of the market share. Fingerprint biometric are easy to use and install which will aid in the growth of this segment until the end of 2020.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market

The global Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market size is projected to reach XX USD million by 2027, from USD million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market are Bitel, Biyo, Crossmatch, Danal, Ekemp, Fujitsu, Ingenico, M2SYS, Pay Tango, VeriFone, Zwipe, Zvetco

The opportunities for Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals in recent future is the global demand for Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Fingerprint Identification, Palm-Vein Identification, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Retina Recognition, Voice Recognition

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market is the incresing use of Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals in Restaurant, Retail, Logistics, Medical and Healthcare, Financial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Biometric Point-Of-Sales Terminals market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

