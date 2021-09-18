Biopolymer Coatings Market Insights 2021 : Emerging Trends with Leading key players (AkzoNobel, Arkema, BASF and More)

Biopolymer Coatings Market Insights 2021 : [130 Pages Report] Biopolymer coating is the coating using polymers obtained from living organisms such as DNA, RNA, starch, cellulose and proteins. The biopolymer coating is an eco-friendly alternative to petroleum based coating solutions offering broad coating applications and usage while achieving desired biodegradability. The biopolymer coating is suitable to be used on various fibre and paper materials as it can be applied using conventional spray systems. Recent innovations in technology have developed new biopolymer coating in the market with appropriate biocompatibility, degradation rate and physical properties for various industry specific coating applications.

Shift in consumer preference towards eco-friendly and cost-effective materials usage in packaging industry should favor biopolymer coatings market size. They are derived alone or in combination from lipid, proteins & polysaccharides. Antioxidants, antimicrobial agents and pigments are added during production process to improve product properties. High flexibility, low oxygen, water vapor permeability, and rigid mechanical strength are key properties which should boost biopolymer coatings demand. Recyclable and biodegradable products generate less scrap materials and thereby enhance production process.

This report focuses on global and United States Biopolymer Coatings market.

In 2020, the global Biopolymer Coatings market size was USD 846.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 1190.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027. In United States the Biopolymer Coatings market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Biopolymer Coatings Market are AkzoNobel, Arkema, BASF, Cargill, NatureWorks

The opportunities for Biopolymer Coatings in recent future is the global demand for Biopolymer Coatings Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Biopolymer Coatings Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Bio PU Coatings, Bio PA Coatings, Bio PBS Coatings, PLA Coatings, Starch Coatings, Cellulose Esters, Nitrocellulose Coatings, Wax Coatings, Soy Protein Coatings, Corn Zein Protein

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Biopolymer Coatings market is the incresing use of Biopolymer Coatings in Packaging, Food and Beverages, Automotive, Construction, Textile, Healthcare Equipment and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Biopolymer Coatings market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

