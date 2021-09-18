BLE Module Market Analysis : Market size available for years 2021-2027 with Leading key players (Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors and More)

BLE Module Market Insights 2021 : [131 Pages Report] Ongoing improvements with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) combined with low cost chips and a large and growing developer community have made BLE a leading Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Billions of BLE enabled smartphones has created a massively scaled ecosystem for IoT developers. BLE is driving markets such as health and fitness wearable sensors where low power and 1 MB/s throughput is required. The expanded network range, throughput and capacity with Bluetooth 5 as well as the completion of the Bluetooth mesh specification has also made BLE a disruptor for fixed sensor networks.

The accelerated growth of IoT market is one of the major factors driving the global BLE module market. IoT is concerned with capturing data from the surrounding stimuli and allowing communication between people and machines. The increasing focus on the connected environment has resulted in IoT becoming one of the most rapidly growing markets. IoT devices collect data through sensors and actuators and transmit it to a centralized location on a real-time basis. This allows end-users to make informed decisions. APAC accounted for the largest share of the BLE module market in 2017. According to Technavio’s market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States BLE Module Market

This report focuses on global and United States BLE Module market.

In 2020, the global BLE Module market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the BLE Module market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of BLE Module Market are Nordic Semiconductor, Qualcomm Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments

The opportunities for BLE Module in recent future is the global demand for BLE Module Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

BLE Module Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Single-Mode BLE Modules, Dual-Mode BLE Modules

The major factors that Influencing the growth of BLE Module market is the incresing use of BLE Module in Computing Devices, Smart Wearables, Smart Home Appliances and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the BLE Module market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

