Cardiac Monitoring Market Analysis : Market size available for years 2021-2027 with Leading key players (Abbott, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom and More)

Cardiac Monitoring Market Insights 2021 : [135 Pages Report] Cardiac monitoring generally refers to continuous or intermittent monitoring of heart activity, generally by electrocardiography, with assessment of the patient’s condition relative to their cardiac rhythm. It is different from hemodynamic monitoring, which monitors the pressure and flow of blood within the cardiovascular system. The two may be performed simultaneously on critical heart patients. Cardiac monitoring with a small device worn by an ambulatory patient is known as ambulatory electrocardiography. Transmitting data from a monitor to a distant monitoring station is known as telemetry or biotelemetry.

Cardiovascular diseases have become one of the primary reasons for mortality and are becoming a major concern in most parts of the world. Coronary heart disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, with a death toll of more than 370,000 people annually. The American Heart Association (AHA) reports cardiovascular disease to be the leading global cause of death, accounting for 17.3 million deaths per year, a number that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. The Heart Foundation also states that CVD is a major cause of death in Australia, with 45,053 deaths attributed to CVD in the country, in 2014. The other factors boosting the growth of the market studied are – technological advancements, patient awareness, and the increasing number of unmet medical needs in developing and underdeveloped countries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Cardiac Monitoring Market

This report focuses on global and China Cardiac Monitoring market.

In 2020, the global Cardiac Monitoring market size was USD 17320 million and it is expected to reach USD 21580 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027. In China the Cardiac Monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Cardiac Monitoring Market are Abbott, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare

The opportunities for Cardiac Monitoring in recent future is the global demand for Cardiac Monitoring Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Cardiac Monitoring Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Implantable Loop Recorder (ILRs), Cardiac Event Monitors, Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Cardiac Monitoring market is the incresing use of Cardiac Monitoring in Home and Ambulatory, Hospital and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Cardiac Monitoring market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

