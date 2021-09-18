Casein and Caseinates Market Insights 2021 : Global demand for Casein and Caseinates with Leading key players (AMCO Proteins, Armor Proteins, Charotar Casein and More)

Casein and Caseinates Market Insights 2021 : [139 Pages Report] Caseins are proteins found in milk; they have an essential amino acid composition, which is required for the development and growth of humans. Caseins are profoundly absorbable in the digestive system. They are used for food and non-food applications.

Growth of the global casein and caseinate market is mainly driven by rising health awareness and new functional food product launches, growing disposable income, increasing promotional activities and growing demands for protein-enriched food products. Global casein production accounted for 333.3 Metric Tons whereas caseinate accounted for 2143.1 Metric Tons. Other trends driving the growth of the casein and caseinate market include growing awareness about the health benefits of specific milk components.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Casein and Caseinates Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Casein and Caseinates market.

In 2020, the global Casein and Caseinates market size was USD 2487.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 3695.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Casein and Caseinates market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Casein and Caseinates Market are AMCO Proteins, Armor Proteins, Charotar Casein, Fontera, Lactalis, Lactoprot, DMV International, Erie Casein, Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group

The opportunities for Casein and Caseinates in recent future is the global demand for Casein and Caseinates Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Casein and Caseinates Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Edible, Industrial Casein, Sodium Caseinate, Calcium Caseinate, Potassium Caseinate

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Casein and Caseinates market is the incresing use of Casein and Caseinates in Food and Beverage, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Industrial and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Casein and Caseinates market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

