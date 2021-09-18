3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market Analysis : Market size available for years 2021-2027 with Leading key players (The Dow Chemical Company, SKW Quab Chemicals, Sachem and More)

3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market Insights 2021 : [139 Pages Report] CHPTAC is an abbreviation of 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyltrimethyl ammonium chloride. Chemically CHPTAC is known as Liquid Cationic Etherification Agent with a molecular formula C6H15Cl2NO. CHPTAC has a molecular weight of 188.10.

CHPTAC cationizes cellulosic material in order to produce cationic starch. This cationic starch acts as a paper reinforcer and paper binder to increase dry strength of paper. As such, it finds wide-scale application in paper and textile industry. In textile industry, CHPTAC is used to improve the bonding of the dyes to the fibres. Thus, the growth of aforementioned industries are key factors which are expected to drive the growth of global 3-chloro-2-hydroxypropyl trimethyl ammonium chloride market during the forecast period. Also, one of the major application of CHPTAC is its use as a cationic reagent in personal care industry. Thus, the growth of personal care industry is expected to result in an increased demand for CHPTAC over the forecast period. CHPTAC also has important application in water treatment industry, as it reacts with suspended solid present in waste water to form cationic polymers, thus, acting as a flocculant. Therefore, the growing end-use industries are expected to result in an increase in demand for CHPTAC during the forecast period. However, increasing manufacturing costs and rising logistic costs are the key challenges affecting the growth of the global CHPTAC market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market

In 2020, the global 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market are The Dow Chemical Company, SKW Quab Chemicals, Sachem, Yanzhou Tiancheng Chemicals, Dongying Guofeng Fine Chemicals, Dongying J&M Chemical, Hutong Global

3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

65% inH2O, 60% inH2O, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market is the incresing use of 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride in Paper, Textile, Oil and Gas, Personal Care, Water Treatment and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the 3-Chloro-2-Hydroxypropyl Trimethyl Ammonium Chloride market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

