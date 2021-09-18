AC Hose Market Insights 2021 : Impact of COVID-19 analysis with Leading key players (Parker Hannifin Corp, Gates Corporation, Tubes International and More)

AC Hose Market Insights 2021 : [131 Pages Report] AC Hose are important parts of the AC assembly of an automotive. AC hoses help to attach a pipe to the air-conditioning unit and intake/exit units in an Automotive. AC Hose aid in the air flow to and fro the AC unit in a vehicle. Both AC pipe and hose are designed to bear high pressure in all environments. In working condition, an AC pipe faces the pressure of 25–30 bar whereas an AC Hose faces a pressure of 10-15 bar which can jump to 25–30 bar in emergency mode. Both AC pipes and hose are produced with high-quality material since they are prone to break during the work due to high pressure. AC pipes are more prone to wear and tear under normal working conditions and can quickly face corrosion, material fatigue, increased pressure in the system, accidents and environmental influences. AC hoses are made of metals, polymers or plastic which by its function must have high tensile strength and must not break during the work. All the Automotive are bound to have an air conditioning unit due to government regulations for the auto manufacturers.

AC Hose market is mainly driven by the increasing demand in of automotive globally. AC Pipes and hoses in a vehicle are prone to wear, tear and damage which also boost the demand. Many new advanced materials are springing in the market every day which is used in AC Hose. AC Hose will witness a rise in the demand because of its use in cars, SUV, Sedan, TUV, XUV and other types of Automotive. High-quality polymer products are getting traction in the market especially in luxury vehicle segment. Factor that fuels up the growth of the AC Hose market is that the affordable price of AC Hose because of cheap production cost. AC Hose market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to its versatile benefits.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan AC Hose Market

This report focuses on global and Japan AC Hose market.

In 2020, the global AC Hose market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the AC Hose market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of AC Hose Market are Parker Hannifin Corp, Gates Corporation, Tubes International, Automotive-Electrical (Mirfield), Vishwakarma Auto Pipes

The opportunities for AC Hose in recent future is the global demand for AC Hose Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

AC Hose Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Rubber, Metal, PE, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of AC Hose market is the incresing use of AC Hose in Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Buses and Coaches, Heavy Trucks and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the AC Hose market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

