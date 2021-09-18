Acidulants Market Insights 2021 : Opportunities for Acidulants with Leading key players (Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag Ingredients, Cargill and More)

Acidulants Market Insights 2021 : [141 Pages Report] Acidulants is a chemical compound commonly used as food acids and used as a food additive that gives a sharp or tart taste to food and beverages. Acidulants are also acted as a food preservative and inhibit the growth of the microbes. Acidulants control the acidity and pH of the food and beverage and also regulate flavor, color and moisture levels in food such as dairy products, meat, seafood, and candies. The acidulants can be organic, mineral acids, neutralizing agents, and buffering agents or bases. The acidulants selection depends upon the application of processed food. The Acidulants possesses the properties such as flavoring agent, preservatives, chelating agent, buffer, gelling agent and coagulating agent and used in various applications which boost the demand of the acidulants worldwide.

The global acidulants market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period as the demand of the acidulants is increasing from the food processing industry across the world. The consumption of the acidulants is increased as it acts as a preservative in food and beverages and can be the alternative to the cold supply chain, which boosts the demand of the acidulants market and drives the global acidulants market. Acidulants are working as a flavoring agent and gelling agents for the food products such as jam and candies and maintains pH and acidity in beverages and also drives the demand of the acidulants market.

In 2020, the global Acidulants market size was USD 2292.7 million and it is expected to reach USD 3055.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Acidulants market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Acidulants Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag Ingredients, Cargill, Hawkins Watts Limited, Tate& Lyle, Univar, Fuerst Day Lawson, Batory Foods, Sab hnub tuaj Foodchem, INDUSTRIAL TECNICA PECUARIA

The opportunities for Acidulants in recent future is the global demand for Acidulants Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Acidulants Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Others

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Acidulants market is the incresing use of Acidulants in Dairy Food, Beverages, Bakery and Confectionary, Food Supplements and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Acidulants market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

