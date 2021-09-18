Electric Rice Cooker Market Insights 2021 : Major factors with Leading key players (Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic, Bajaj Electricals and More)

Electric Rice Cooker Market Insights 2021 : [133 Pages Report] A rice cooker is an electrical kitchen appliance use for cooking of rice. It utilizes an insulated outer container and an inner removable bowl, often coated with a non-stick surface, and has an indicator for water level to be maintained vis-à- vis the quantity of rice. The cooking principle is simple: it boils rice through the heating via electric element around the inner container. While cooking (when water is being evaporated from food), about 700 watts of electric power is consumed; on slow cooking mode, once the food is cooked, about 30–45 watts of electricity is consumed

First of all, a key driver of the global rice cookers market is convenience of rice cookers, customers can control temperature and select time of cooking. In addition, they are able to cook what they want including fish and soup even porridge. Second, Asia Pacific electric rice cooker dominate the market share in the following year owing to the largest consumption of rice and large number of population in the region. China Demand for electric rice cooker and scooters is significantly higher than other countries across the region. Others are expected to rise in forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Electric Rice Cooker Market

This report focuses on global and United States Electric Rice Cooker market.

In 2020, the global Electric Rice Cooker market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In United States the Electric Rice Cooker market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Leading key players of Electric Rice Cooker Market are Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic, Bajaj Electricals, Pigeon Corporation,, Zojirushi America Corporation, Cusinart, Tiger Corporation, Sunbeam Products, Aroma Housewares Company

The opportunities for Electric Rice Cooker in recent future is the global demand for Electric Rice Cooker Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Electric Rice Cooker Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Insulation Automatic, Timing Insulation, New Microcomputer Cont

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Electric Rice Cooker market is the incresing use of Electric Rice Cooker in E-Commerce, Retail store and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Electric Rice Cooker market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

