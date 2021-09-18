Barley Market Insights 2021 : Global demand for Barley with Leading key players (Cargill, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp and More)

Barley Market Insights 2021 : [134 Pages Report] The increasing demand for food and beverage package drives the growth of market. The growing demand and awareness about barley water is one of the key trends in the barley market. Barley water has a large number of health benefits due to which, it is gaining popularity among health-conscious customers. The global barley market is shifting rapidly. A high usage of barley in alcoholic products is likely to boost revenue growth of the barley market. Alcoholic products including beer become main drink for people. EMEA accounted for the maximum shares of the barley grain market during 2017.APAC market is expected to grow due rapid population growth and cheap human labor.

The increasing demand for barley drives the growth of market. The launch of packaged food and beverage containing barley ingredients as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the barley market in the coming years. The demand for food and beverage offerings will increase due to new product development, improved taste, versatility, and high levels of marketing support. In the past few years, new food and beverage product launches have increased and many of these products had barley as an ingredient. Health-conscious customers are preferring packaged food and beverages with nutritional benefits. The manufacturers of the packaged food and beverage market focus on offering products containing barley as an ingredient to attract health-aware customers. The Western Europe market led the global barley market in 2017 with more than 25% market share. the North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific and Japan barley markets are projected to witness good growth during the period of assessment due to rapid increase in the usage of barley.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Barley Market

This report focuses on global and China Barley market.

In 2020, the global Barley market size was USD million and it is expected to reach XX USD million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In China the Barley market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Leading key players of Barley Market are Cargill, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp, Grain Millers, Groupe Soufflet, Maltexco

The opportunities for Barley in recent future is the global demand for Barley Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18924061

Barley Market Type Segment Analysis (Market size available for years 2021-2027, Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend 2015-2027):

Quick Pearl Barley, Pearl Barley, Barley Flour, Barley Flakes, Barley Grits, Hulless Barley, Hulled Barley

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Barley market is the incresing use of Barley in Animal Feed Industry, Food and Beverages Industry and other Industries

Regions that are expected to dominate the Barley market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and others

If you have any question on this report or if you are looking for any specific Segment, Application, Region or any other custom requirements, then Connect with an expert for customization of Report.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/18924061

For More Related Reports Click Here :

N Propanol Market In 2021

Internal Gear Pumps Market In 2021