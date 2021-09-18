Beverage Containers Market Insights 2021 : Leading Regions Data with Leading key players (Tetra Laval International, Stora Enso Oyj, Owens-Illinois and More)

Beverage Containers Market Insights 2021 : [131 Pages Report] Metal containers, the second leading beverage container type in unit terms due to widespread use in the sizable soft drink and beer markets, will register minimal growth as a result of declining soft drink and beer production. However, good prospects are expected in fast-growing beverages such as energy drinks and eight-ounce soft drink cans. Demand for aluminum bottles will increase rapidly from a low base due to their upscale appearance, which provides a key element of product differentiation. Glass container demand will expand modestly, helped by the entrenched position of bottles in wine packaging and robust gains in markets such as RTD tea and other nonalcoholic RTD beverages, where glass’ premium image continues to be a marketing advantage. Demographic trends, particularly above-average growth in the 55 and over population, an important wine cohort, will also aid glass container demand. Declining demand for paperboard containers will stem from continued supplantation of gabletop cartons by plastic bottles and aseptic cartons by pouches. However, healthy growth for soymilk, which utilizes a significant amount of paperboard containers, will boost demand. Additionally, bag-in-box wine containers will see robust gains based on their convenience and ongoing efforts to improve their image.

Flourishing demand for alternatives to the carbonated drinks along with increasing consumer preferences for single serving containers is expected to drive beverage containers market growth over the forecast period. In addition, these containers also assist in minimizing post production damage which is further expected to fuel the industry demand. However, the industry is likely to gain its potential due to intense expansion of the energy and specialty drinks industry along with product innovations such as shaped and vented cans. In addition, inroads by cans in the craft beer market are estimated to support the beverage container market demand. Robust increase in demand for aluminium bottles can be subjected to the upscale appearance as well as product differentiation offered in beer industry. Asia Pacific beverage containers market size accumulated around 34% of the overall industry share in 2014. The surge in the industry is due to increasing demand for glass bottles from beer industry in the region over the forecast period.

In 2020, the global Beverage Containers market size was USD 52730 million and it is expected to reach USD 65080 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Beverage Containers market size is expected to grow from USD million in 2020 to USD million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Leading key players of Beverage Containers Market are Tetra Laval International, Stora Enso Oyj, Owens-Illinois, Crown Holdings, Mondi, Amcor Limited, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

The opportunities for Beverage Containers in recent future is the global demand for Beverage Containers Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. More growth opportunities to comes up between 2021 and 2027 compared to a few years ago, signifying the rapid pace of change.

Beverage Containers Market Type Segment Analysis:

Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paperboard

The major factors that Influencing the growth of Beverage Containers market is the incresing use of Beverage Containers in Carbonated Soft Drinks, Bottled Water, Milk, Fruit Beverages, Sports Beverages, Ready-To-Drink Tea, Enhanced Water, Beer, Wine

Regions that are expected to dominate the Beverage Containers market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

